Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity

Belle Butler releases new single

September 2 2023 - 2:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Quick: Latest single from Belle Butler
Quick: Latest single from Belle Butler

Lawson singer-songwriter Belle Butler has released her next single, Quick, along with a quirky stop motion video she made using hundreds of leaves.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.