Quick: Latest single from Belle Butler

Lawson singer-songwriter Belle Butler has released her next single, Quick, along with a quirky stop motion video she made using hundreds of leaves.
Butler wrote Quick during a phase in her life when she felt stagnant while time raced ahead and away from her. Changes occurred without her intention or consent, as if time was robbing her of parts of herself.
Quick is about this experience of change, as well as the loss, grief, resistance, nostalgia and acceptance that came with it.
During another period of uncontrollable change - the year Butler's youngest child started school - the song resonated with her in a fresh way. In the new stillness of her days, she could see that the great gains motherhood had afforded her were also accompanied by loss: in particular, the loss of past 'selves'.
Parenthood had transformed her and now found that she could only define herself by what she was not: no longer a woman without children, no longer a woman with babies or toddlers. There was grief and resistance, but there was also a realisation that with each little death came the opportunity for something new to emerge. And there was beauty in that.
Butler tried to process these sentiments and reflect that beauty by collecting hundreds of leaves and turning them into a stop motion animation to accompany her song. The result is a captivating and quirky visual delight about growth, change, loss and regrowth.
Listen to the release at https://youtu.be/F5o4slGHKwU.
