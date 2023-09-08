The Sculpture is a new Australian feature length documentary.
Local independent filmmaker Wayne Camilleri and co-producer/director Stephan Wellink will present a special screening of their documentary at Mt Vic Flicks on Sunday, September 17.
The film features sculptor and Blue Mountains resident, Terrance Plowright, and philanthropist Basil Sellers in a multilayered story that explores themes of immigration, philanthropy, racism, public art, cancel culture and politics.
In The Sculpture, Plowright and Sellers come together to create an impressive, multi-million dollar public sculpture symbolic of Australia's Indigenous and migrant heritage, which Sellers will donate as a gift to Australia.
However, in a world where public art is both admired and scorned, what begins as a 12-month project escalates to an eight-year roller coaster ride.
Plowright and Sellers are pushed to the limit as many obstacles threaten to derail their good intentions.
The film is narrated by Jack Thompson, the legendary star of Australian cinema (Sunday Too Far Away, Breaker Morant, The Man from Snowy River, The Club).
Mt Vic Flicks will screen The Sculpture on Sunday, September 17, at 1:30pm, followed by a Q&A with directors Wayne Camilleri and Stephan Wellink. Tickets can be purchased on the Mt Vic Flicks website mountvicflicks.com.au.
