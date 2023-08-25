Respected award-winning journalist Kerry O'Brien and Indigenous leader, unionist and signatory to the Uluru Statement from the Heart, Thomas Mayo, will answer questions on September 2 in Springwood about the upcoming Voice to Parliament referendum.
The pair will discuss their bestselling book The Voice To Parliament Handbook: All the detail you need which argues that the result of the referendum will "define who we are as Australians".
Mayo and O'Brien ask their readers whether Australia is "a nation who chooses to continue passing on the burdens of our colonial past to our children, or one that has matured to celebrate over 60,000 years of continuous heritage and culture."
"The Voice - Finding Our Heart" is being hosted by Blue Mountains Unions & Community (BMUC), known for presenting regular lively discussions under the banner of "Politics in the Pub" at The Family Hotel in Katoomba.
BMUC president Kerry Cooke said, "As a result of the level of interest we have moved the event to a larger venue, the Hub at Springwood. You could say we're hosting Politics in the Hub".
The event will be chaired by local resident and businesswoman Dr Lana Leslie, a proud Kamilaroi woman who sees her role to ensure that the whole community feels comfortable to ask questions, raise concerns and seek clarifications irrespective of how they intend to vote.
The event will be held on Saturday, September 2 from 11am to 1pm at the Hub, Blue Mountains Theatre in Macquarie St, Springwood.
Tickets are essential and can be booked via l.ead.me/VoiceSpringwood. Travel to the event via public transport is recommended as there will be road closures in the area related to the Springwood Spring Festival. Ticket inquiries: Debra Smith 0408 238 586 or email bmucinc@gmail.com.
