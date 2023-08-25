Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Voice to Parliament Politics in the Pub goes to the Hub Springwood

By Staff Reporters
August 25 2023 - 4:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Respected award-winning journalist Kerry O'Brien and Indigenous leader, unionist and signatory to the Uluru Statement from the Heart, Thomas Mayo, will answer questions on September 2 in Springwood about the upcoming Voice to Parliament referendum.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.