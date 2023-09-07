Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Fire and Rescue NSW firefighter Gavin Clifton is set to tackle Katoomba's Furber Steps for charity

By B C Lewis
September 7 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Wentworth Falls firefighter Gavin Clifton is set to tackle some of the steepest stairs in the Blue Mountains.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.