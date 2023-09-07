Wentworth Falls firefighter Gavin Clifton is set to tackle some of the steepest stairs in the Blue Mountains.
Climbing up and down Katoomba's challenging Furber Steps non-stop for charity for 18 hours, he hopes after this year's event he and his team will have raised $100,000 for lifesaving neuro-degenerative disease research.
Starting and finishing at Scenic World, Mr Clifton, 53, said the "insane" event (the fourth year he has done it) will see him run the 951 steps multiple times - or about 56 kilometres while tackling about 5,500 metres of elevation.
The fundraising event for Motor Neurone Disease research starts on Friday, September 15 at 10pm and ends on Saturday, September 16 about 4pm.
The firefighter has about 150 runners who will take turns jogging alongside him over the weekend. But only a few hardy runners will stay with Mr Clifton for the whole 18 hours. He will take short breaks as needed.
"I'm probably the face of it, but it's a team event," he told the Gazette.
For the first time Scenic World will open the terrace bar after the event to celebrate the achievements of the runners and their families.
Scenic World's operations manager Jason Cronshaw said: "We are getting right behind it including having a team of four from Scenic World taking turns running over the event ... and putting on breakfast for the runners on Saturday and an after event in the terrace bar."
Mr Cronshaw is one of those stair runners, having taken up long distance running during COVID.
"It's on our doorstep, we are really pleased to support Gavin and the Firies Climb for MND," he added.
Motor Neurone Disease is a condition that causes weakness in the muscles, leading eventually to paralysis - all funds raised go to research towards a cure.
"We've really upped the ante this year [with fundraising]. It's an ambitious target if I can achieve 50 grand this year, that will be $100,000 we have raised here in the past four years in Blue Mountains alone."
Mr Clifton, is a two-time veteran of the Sydney Tower climb, Mr Clifton. This is his fourth charity run assault of Katoomba's Furber Steps.
To prepare for the event he has "slowed down" to running about 50 kilometres a week but "lots of elevation, lots of stairs the hillier the better".
In Australia new figures show about two people are diagnosed each day and two people pass away from the disease each day, he said.
Those living with MND have told Mr Clifton how grateful they are for the stair challenge which brings the public's focus on the plight of those with this progressive, terminal neurological disease.
"They [MND sufferers] love the fact that we push ourselves and that we do it as hard as we can for them in achieving you know a result and hopefully a cure for this insidious disease."
His sponsors included: FRNSW, Macquarie University, Summit Gear, Plus Fitness Katoomba, Blue Mountains Marathon Clinic, The Body Mechanic, Blue Mountains Excavation and Earth Moving, Apex Remedial Massage, and more. Mr Clifton said "maybe there are corporates in Katoomba that would like to get us across the line".
Click https://firiesclimbforbluemountains.gofundraise.com.au/ to donate.
