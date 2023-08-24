Blue Mountains City Council will provide Mountains cat owners with the opportunity to apply for a cat enclosure subsidy of up to $400 for a limited time.
The program supports local cat owners to transition their cats to a safe at home lifestyle to enhance feline welfare and reduce the negative impact that domestic cats can have on wildlife.
According to RSPCA NSW, more than 50 per cent of cats in NSW already enjoy a safe at home lifestyle. However, some cats can find it difficult to transition to the safe at home lifestyle, particularly if they have roamed all their life.
Providing access to a safe and enclosed outdoor space can help make the transition go more smoothly.
Cat enclosures can provide cats with extra space, a more optimal environment, and a safe way to spend time in nature without the risks of roaming. There are many different types of cat enclosures including portable enclosures, cat runs, cat proof fencing and netting.
Blue Mountains Mayor, Cr Mark Greenhill, said: "This program is a real win-win solution that will keep our cats safer and greatly reduce the predatory impacts of cats on our precious native wildlife.
"As a wildlife friendly city within a World Heritage Area, Council encourages responsible cat ownership and we recognise we have a responsibility to minimise the impacts of roaming domestic cats on the natural environment."
Applications are now open and Blue Mountains cat owners are encouraged to apply via Council's website: https://www.bmcc.nsw.gov.au/keeping-cats-safe-at-home-project
Subsidies are limited and terms and conditions apply.
