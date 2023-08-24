Blue Mountains Gazette
Cat enclosure subsidies now available for Blue Mountains residents

Updated August 24 2023 - 1:45pm, first published 11:30am
Blue Mountains City Council will provide Mountains cat owners with the opportunity to apply for a cat enclosure subsidy of up to $400 for a limited time.

