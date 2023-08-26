Blackheath author Amy St Lawrence features in the latest fiction edition of The Big Issue.
Now on sale across Australia, the blockbuster issue also includes original work by popular author Trent Dalton as well as new short fiction from a number of writers who were selected from an entry pool of 681 submissions from around the country.
Since it was first launched in 2004, the fiction edition has become the biggest-selling fiction magazine in Australia. The short story competition is a rare opportunity for emerging and established writers to see their work published in a national print magazine. There is no entry fee and each published author receives a prize of $500.
The Big Issue editor Amy Hetherington said the beloved bumper issue isn't only a highlight for readers and vendors, but an important and increasingly unique showcase of local talent.
"Aside from being a best-selling edition for our vendors, the fiction edition is quite an extraordinary opportunity for both big name authors and emerging writers who are just starting out," she says.
"Literary competitions often have a few barriers to entry - such as lengthy application processes and submission fees - but the fiction edition is an accessible platform for anyone with a story to tell."
St Lawrence won Varuna's 2019 Mick Dark Flagship Fellowship for her novella and short story collection in progress and was shortlisted for the 2023 Furphy Literary award. She works as a freshwater science officer.
The fiction edition has provided a launchpad for writers who've gone on to have prolific literary careers. Crime writer Jane Harper was inspired to write her international bestseller The Dry after her short story 'Spiders and Flies' was published in the 2014 edition. Melissa Manning's 2018 story 'Stone' formed part of her Smokehouse collection, which won the Victorian Premier's Literary Award for Fiction in 2022. Other writers discovered through the submissions process have gone on to win the Miles Franklin and Vogel Literary Awards.
Copies are available for $9 from The Big Issue vendors, who are equipped for cash, card and app payments. Readers who aren't close to a vendor can buy the magazine through the online store. See thebigissue.org.au.
