The fiction edition has provided a launchpad for writers who've gone on to have prolific literary careers. Crime writer Jane Harper was inspired to write her international bestseller The Dry after her short story 'Spiders and Flies' was published in the 2014 edition. Melissa Manning's 2018 story 'Stone' formed part of her Smokehouse collection, which won the Victorian Premier's Literary Award for Fiction in 2022. Other writers discovered through the submissions process have gone on to win the Miles Franklin and Vogel Literary Awards.