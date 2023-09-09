Blackheath Public School P&C has a clear message: Save the date.
On Friday, November 17, the P&C is putting on its very first Christmas twilight market from 5-9pm.
One of the organisers, Liz Hunter, said the team had already done a lot of preparation for the event.
"We have planned many stalls, food trucks and family entertainment. We will also have Santa Claus there. We're expecting a big crowd."
While they have many local businesses already backing the markets (including gold sponsors Blackheath Mitre 10 and Ray White Blue Mountains), they are hoping for more to come on board.
"We are also on the lookout for more local talent to have a stall," Ms Hunter said. "The event is a major fundraising event for us and the first time we are holding these markets."
It's going to be a fabulous family friendly evening with the Bonniedoon band providing entertainment.
Anyone interested in being a sponsor or in having a stall should email the markets team at bps.twilight.markets@gmail.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.