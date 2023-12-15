Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity

Ex-teacher's new book is a murder mystery set at The Pool of Siloam

BL
By B C Lewis
December 16 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Retired Wentworth Falls English teacher Dr John Goddard has finally had a chance to write a detective story.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

B C Lewis

Senior reporter

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.