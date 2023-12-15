Ex-teacher's new book is a murder mystery set at The Pool of Siloam

Retired Wentworth Falls English teacher Dr John Goddard has finally had a chance to write a detective story.
The book has a link to his two previous novels - it's all about the less-than-perfect life inside a fictional boys' boarding school in Australia.
But this time they are on the road - a study trip in Blue Mountains National Park where everything goes horribly wrong.
During the excursion - a body is found in The Pool of Siloam in Katoomba and there are plenty of suspects for the local police detectives to hunt down.
"I have always loved reading detective/mystery novels and so I thought I should try to write one myself,' said Goddard. "[My book] The Pool of Siloam is my attempt to do just that."
The Pool of Siloam is below Everglades in the national park. A young, difficult Englishman, doing work experience in Australia, is found dead from head wounds. Is it an accident or something else more sinister?
There is a long list of people who might have wanted to get rid of the young man. So hardworking Sergeant Maddie Provis and persnickety German-born Inspector Craig Esson get involved and uncover some dubious behaviour, both in Australia and back in the United Kingdom.
"The result surprises many, including the two detectives," Goddard said.
The book goes right into the heart of the murder mystery genre and is concerned with mixed motives and levels of responsibility as much as with 'who dunnit'.
Goddard taught for more than 40 years at university and at schools in Australia and England, including as head of English at Blue Mountains Grammar. He hopes his readers enjoy the stories because "schools are fascinating organisms, very complex and intense."
"I spent so many years teaching young people how to read novels ... I wanted to see if I could make one work myself. It has been a fascinating and an enjoyable exercise."
There could be other novels featuring these intriguing and clever detectives.
"'It has given me great pleasure to write The Pool of Siloam and I hope that local residents will not mind too much if I set more strange happenings in our beautiful area."
It is published by Pegasus and available in bookstores.
