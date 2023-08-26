Council-owned land could be offered at a cheaper rate to community housing providers to increase the amount of affordable housing in the Mountains.
The subsidised sale was of one of many options canvassed in a review which revealed the severe shortage of affordable housing in the area.
It found low income and, increasingly, middle income workers were finding it harder to find a place to live at a reasonable cost. A telephone survey carried out earlier this year found the situation had significantly deteriorated since the 2021 Census.
A key option from the review was the potential use of council-owned land, either through selling it to a community provider or other not-for-profit organisation or through retaining ownership but working in partnership with a provider to build more low-cost housing.
Council has already conducted a preliminary review of its properties to find suitable land for such projects.
Another option would be an affordable rental housing contributions scheme, where all developments over a certain value have to make a financial contribution towards the provision of more affordable housing.
But because of the relatively small amount of development in the Mountains, largely due to geographical constraints, such a scheme would be unlikely to raise enough funds to be effective.
Council is already working with other councils in the Western Sydney Planning Partnership on developing a regional scheme which would collect funds across a much wider area.
Council will now look look closer at using some of its properties for affordable housing to either rent or buy. It will also consider how some of the options in the review can be integrated into council's business and implemented.
A further report on an affordable housing policy is expected to be presented to council by the end of June 2024.
