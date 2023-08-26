Blue Mountains Gazette
Solutions considered for affordable housing crisis

JC
By Jennie Curtin
Updated August 28 2023 - 2:59pm, first published August 26 2023 - 5:30pm
Council-owned land could be offered at a cheaper rate to community housing providers to increase the amount of affordable housing in the Mountains.

