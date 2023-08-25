Ward 4 residents look set to be spared going to the polls in a by-election following the resignation of independent councillor Brendan Christie.
The former Liberal Party councillor resigned from Blue Mountains City Council on August 22, effective immediately, but with the next local government elections just over 12 months away voters are unlikely to be forced to a by-election.
The council is expected to vote to ask the state government to dispense with a by-election at its next meeting on Tuesday, August 29.
In a statement announcing his resignation, Cr Christie, a deputy mayor, said "health challenges have arisen that impact my ability to fulfill my duties effectively".
"As a result, I believe it's time for me to shift my focus and spend quality time with my loved ones, particularly my children," he said.
"This is not a permanent goodbye, but rather a 'see you soon'. I am excited about the possibilities that lie ahead and the ways in which I can continue to contribute to our community in new capacities."
Elected to council in 2012 when he was 21-years-old, Cr Christie listed upgrades to the Knapsack Park clubhouse and car park, as well as the improvements to the Lapstone- Glenbrook tunnel, as among his accomplishments.
Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill paid tribute to his Ward 4 colleague.
"Brendan gave a decade of solid service to the people of Ward 4, and to our community, and I thank him for that," he said.
"He can look back on his time as a councillor with some pride and know that he's served his community well."
Cr Christie quit the Liberal Party in July, citing a "toxic environment" in the local party as the reason behind his decision, but he said he planned to continue to serve as an independent councillor.
He was granted a six month leave of absence at the May council meeting this year, with the unanimously-supported motion noting that the council "sends its support to Councillor Christie at this time".
Ward 4 includes the towns of Lapstone, Glenbrook, Blaxland, Mount Riverview and Warrimoo.
Cr Christie's full statement announcing his resignation, said: "It is with mixed emotions that I share the following news. After careful consideration and reflection, I have come to the difficult decision to step down from my role as your local councillor. Serving this community has been an honour and a privilege, and I want to express my deep gratitude for the trust you placed in me.
"Throughout my time in office, I have been fortunate to witness our community grow and thrive. From the moment I was elected as the youngest councillor in Blue Mountains City Council history at the age of 21, I have been dedicated to bringing positive change to our area. Together, we have achieved remarkable milestones that have had a lasting impact on our daily lives.
"One of my proudest accomplishments was securing funding from both federal and state governments for critical projects that have enhanced our community infrastructure. The upgrades to the Knapsack Park clubhouse and car park, as well as the improvements to the Lapstone Glenbrook tunnel, stand as testaments to what we can achieve when we work together.
"Our commitment to safer roads has also yielded tangible results, with a reduction in accident statistics due to improved local road infrastructure. This achievement highlights the importance of addressing the issues that matter most to our community's well-being.
"I must express my deepest appreciation to my family - my wonderful wife Elizabeth, and my sons Matthew and James- for their unwavering support throughout this journey. Their encouragement has been a constant source of strength for me.
"To the supporters who have stood by me and the voters who have entrusted me with this role, I want to convey my heartfelt thanks. Your belief in my vision and dedication has been the driving force behind my work. From a young age, I chose to invest my time in serving our community and it is a decision that I have never regretted.
"Unfortunately, health challenges have arisen that impact my ability to fulfill my duties effectively. As a result, I believe it's time for me to shift my focus and spend quality time with my loved ones, particularly my children.
"This is not a permanent goodbye, but rather a 'see you soon'. I am excited about the possibilities that lie ahead and the ways in which I can continue to contribute to our community in new capacities.
"I am truly humbled by the opportunity I've had to serve as your local councillor, and I am optimistic about the future of our community. Thank you."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.