Ward 4 Councillor Brendan Christie has resigned from Blue Mountains City Council

DM
By Damien Madigan
Updated August 25 2023 - 12:50pm, first published 12:00pm
Ward 4 Councillor Brendan Christie has resigned from Blue Mountains City Council. File picture
Ward 4 residents look set to be spared going to the polls in a by-election following the resignation of independent councillor Brendan Christie.

Local News

