Kamuke is guest artist at Blackheath Folk at the Ivanhoe Hotel, Blackheath, on Thursday, September 7 from 7.30pm.
Kamuke is Cameron Murray, a Sydney-based singer-songwriter who is endorsed by Romero Creations Ukuleles.
Famous for his lightning-fast, George Formby-like strumming, he enjoys playing original songs, as well as classic tunes and folky covers.
Kamuke has performed and taught workshops at most uke festivals around the country and has been featured as an artist at the Ukulele Guild of Hawaii's Annual Exhibition in Waikiki and at the NAMM Show in Los Angeles.
Floor performers are welcome. Entry is free. Inquiries Christine 4787 7246.
