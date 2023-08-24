Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity

Ukulele star at Blackheath folk night

JC
By Jennie Curtin
Updated August 25 2023 - 9:38am, first published August 24 2023 - 3:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Kamuke is guest artist at Blackheath Folk at the Ivanhoe Hotel, Blackheath, on Thursday, September 7 from 7.30pm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.