Blue Mountains council's energy program with seven other western Sydney councils has saved ratepayers huge sums and massively reduced carbon emissions.
The latest annual report by the Western Sydney Regional Organisation of Councils (WSROC) reveals that under its Western Sydney Energy Program the eight councils have managed to save ratepayers over $36 million since 2019 by working together on local sustainable energy projects and 100% renewable power purchase agreements with energy providers.
The scheme also reduced the councils' combined greenhouse emissions by 535,714 tonnes - equivalent to taking 124,585 cars off the road each year.
"Contributing to the savings has been the rollout of modern high-tech LED street lighting across the eight council areas," said WSROC president, Councillor Barry Calvert.
"By June next year, more than 100,000 streetlights will have been changed to LEDs, that alone saving $16.2 million in estimated regional energy costs annually and reducing carbon emissions by 71,378 tonnes."
The energy program started in February 2019 and is a collaboration between Blacktown, Blue Mountains, Camden, Cumberland, Hawkesbury, The Hills Shire, Liverpool and Parramatta councils.
"The member councils have made excellent progress in reducing energy costs and carbon emissions during the short life of the program," said Cr Calvert. "And there's more to come.
"The eight councils have also joined WSROC's Western Sydney Electric Vehicle (EV) Roadmap, with a focus on assisting councils with EV transition plans.
