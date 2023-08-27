Blue Mountains Gazette
Councils saved millions by working together

Updated August 28 2023 - 3:59pm, first published August 27 2023 - 3:43pm
Blue Mountains council's energy program with seven other western Sydney councils has saved ratepayers huge sums and massively reduced carbon emissions.

Local News

