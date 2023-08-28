SBS TV will showcase some of the best spots in the Blue Mountains in September.
Blue Mountains is episode six in the series titled Great Australian Walks which is set to air on Thursday September 14 at 7.30pm on SBS and SBS OnDemand.
TV presenter, radio host, actress, singer, writer and comedian Julia Zemiro embraces 10 epic day walks and along the way meets experts and locals, First Australians and new Australians who reveal surprising and inspiring stories about our multicultural country.
At just over 20km, the Grand Clifftop Walk is renowned for its dramatic scenery, steep cliffs, sandstone ledges, eucalyptus forests, famous bushwalking and the legendary Three Sisters.
Arriving by train, the host wanders through the streets of Katoomba (formerly known as the honeymoon capital of Australia) and speaks with Indigenous elder, David King, who has helped nature reclaim an iconic spot at The Gully (Garguree).
She also takes a ride in the scenic cable car at Scenic World to view the iconic Three Sisters; and meets the undervalued and under-paid people keeping this precious trail alive and kicking.
The series started on August 10 and episodes are also available on SBS OnDemand.
