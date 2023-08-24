Blue Mountains Gazette
Penrith Regional Gallery, Home of The Lewers Bequest launches its Spring suite of exhibitions on Saturday, September 9, with newly commissioned artworks and a curated selection from its collection by artists Jana Hawkins-Andersen and Paris Taia, Feras Shaheen and the ArtHitects (Gary Carsley and Renjie Teoh). These exhibitions invite audiences to contemplate history and loss, change and connection.

