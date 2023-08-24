In the Loungeroom Gallery, Feras Shaheen presents Show me the way, which explores the 'in-between' spaces of the gallery site. These spaces are found throughout the garden, the walkways between the galleries, the courtyards and the various hidden areas that hold stories and histories of the family that once lived here, and the communities that walk and flow through these areas every day. Visitors are invited to play along and become actors in their own experience.