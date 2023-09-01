Blue Mountains Gazette
Flying high over Katoomba

Updated September 1 2023 - 3:19pm, first published 3:00pm
It was a bird's eye view of the Three Sisters for some hot air balloon pilots recently. Picture Michael Small
It was a bird's eye view of the Three Sisters for some hot air balloon pilots recently. Picture Michael Small

Some lucky hot-air ballooners had a bird's eye view of arguably the Mountains most famous landmark recently, floating high above the Three Sisters at Katoomba.

Local News

