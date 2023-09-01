Some lucky hot-air ballooners had a bird's eye view of arguably the Mountains most famous landmark recently, floating high above the Three Sisters at Katoomba.
And professional local photographer, Michael Small, just happened to be on the spot as they passed. It took him just a minute to line up this wonderful shot.
Turns out the two pilots in the balloons were on a private trip. They are pilots with Balloon Aloft but also fly competitively around the world and have flown over some of the most spectacular landscapes on the planet.
On this day, they were off duty and decided to make a scenic trip over the Mountains.
Alas, the trip is not available to the public but Balloon Aloft does offer flights in the Hunter Valley, Camden Valley and Mudgee.
