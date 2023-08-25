Blue Mountains Gazette
Best in the west

By Jennie Curtin
Updated August 28 2023 - 9:57am, first published August 25 2023 - 12:55pm
Katoomba High School's Boys and Girls under 15s basketball teams recently competed in the Sydney West gala day at Penrith Valley Regional Sports Centre, finishing the day as champions and runners-up respectively.

