Best in the west

Katoomba High School's Boys and Girls under 15s basketball teams recently competed in the Sydney West gala day at Penrith Valley Regional Sports Centre, finishing the day as champions and runners-up respectively.
The boys went undefeated on the day, eventually dominating Cranebrook in the final.
The girls lost a tough game in the final after winning all their other games.
The boys, in particular, played some exceptional basketball throughout the day, said PDHPE teacher, Ethan Simone.
It was the first time a Katoomba High School boys' team had even qualified for the Sydney West gala day and they won it, now sitting as the best team in the highly competitive region.
"It has been an absolute pleasure to coach the under 15's boys basketball team this year," said Mr Simone. "Their willingness to listen, to learn and to incorporate offensive and defensive strategies has made my job a lot easier as the coach.
"The boys are so talented, to go down and not only win the Sydney West competition, but to play some exciting free flowing basketball along the way, has left a lasting impression on myself and the parents. For me, this is as good as it gets as a teacher."
Both teams will play the winners of another entire region, with the chance to qualify for State, a competition between the best eight teams in NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.