Get ready for a weekend of free family fun at Real Festival

A program of captivating attractions for children will be part of the Real Festival which is set to make a return to Penrith.
The event will transform the Nepean River into a spectacular fusion of creativity, entertainment, and engaging activities from September 15-17.
Over the three days drop-in workshops will offer kids the chance to hone their circus and hula hooping skills and get creative making paper lanterns and weaving.
Families can expect thrilling entertainment on both nights with a heart-pumping, mind-blowing adrenaline action Jetpack show. The headline performance by Illuminart will let spectators see the Nepean Belle like never before in her starring role of light and sound by the No Boundaries Art Group.
On Sunday, take the kids for a stroll through a playground of musical exploration to make their own instruments or stretch it out with a yoga session by the river's edge. The mobile playvan will also be on hand for the littlest of minds to keep those tiny hand busy. And don't miss a 'pic' at the neon dog park for all furry friend lovers.
Also featuring food trucks, art installations, market stalls, live music performances and more to explore, this free family friendly event is set to be impressive.
Penrith mayor Tricia Hitchen said Real Festival is the perfect way for families to spend the weekend.
"Real Festival is a wonderful opportunity for families to come together and create lasting memories," she said.
"With no admission fee, Real Festival reinforces the value council places on offering family-friendly festivities that truly resonate with our residents and visitors.
"I extend a warm invitation to individuals of all ages to join us and partake in the excitement of Real Festival. The river bank will come alive as the sun sets on Friday and Saturday, as well as throughout the daytime hours on Sunday," said Cr Hitchen.
To view the program and plan your trip to the event, head to the Real Festival website realfestival.com.au
