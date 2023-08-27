Monday, August 28, to Friday, September 1.
Buses are replacing trains between Mount Victoria and Lithgow all this week, until 10pm on Friday.
Trains will run between Mount Victoria and Central, although some to a changed timetable.
Bathurst trains are running between Bathurst and Mount Victoria or Central, to a changed timetable. Trains will not stop at Lithgow but make an extra stop at Blackheath.
Transport for NSW alerts passengers that there is no lift at Mount Victoria so recommends changing at Blackheath for easy access.
From 10pm on Friday, buses will replace trains from Lithgow to Blacktown. The last train to Central leaves Mount Victoria at 21:01, arriving Central at 23:21.
From 11pm, buses replace trains from Blacktown to Lithgow. The last train to the Blue Mountains leaves Central at 22:18, arriving Mount Victoria 00:37.
T1 Western Line trains run between the City and St Marys, to a changed timetable. Change at Blacktown for buses to Blue Mountains stations.
Anyone travelling to Lithgow to connect with NSW TrainLink Regional Coaches should call 132 232 to confirm departure times.
Plan your trip before you travel for up-to-date real time information. You can also subscribe to planned trackwork alerts.
