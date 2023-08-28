A 19th century mansion at Springwood which features its own tower is for sale.
The Railway parade property was built in the 1880s for Sydney businessman and developer John Lawler. In the mid 1920s the ownership changed to the Sisters of St Joseph and it was used as a convent for the next 40 years.
The current owner moved in in the early 1970s and set about a complete renovation, creating both a substantial family home of six bedrooms and four bathrooms as well as a fine arts, antique and luxury jewellery gallery with workshop.
It's set on 12,523 square metres amongst magnificent eucalypts and manicured gardens. There are multiple relaxed and formal living spaces, along with dining areas, games room and library.
The Victorian Tudor style sandstone house has a double brick extension, generous width verandahs, lead light features, high pressed metal ceiling and five fireplaces.
The tower was built as a garden folly, with a crenelated parapet and brick walls with pointed arched windows.
It is for sale through expressions of interest to the Merrick Property Group at Emu Plains with a price guide of $4 million.
The agency suggests possible uses (subject to approval) would be a cellar door and accommodation, luxury Air BNB, residence for a multigenerational family or art gallery.
