Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Historic mansion in Springwood for sale

JC
By Jennie Curtin
Updated September 1 2023 - 3:06pm, first published August 28 2023 - 1:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A 19th century mansion at Springwood which features its own tower is for sale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.