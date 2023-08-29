The next Rotary Charity movie at Glenbrook Cinema - My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 - will feature captions to assist those with hearing challenges.
The movie is scheduled for Sunday, September 17, and Cinema proprietors Ben and Fiona Curren advised Rotary Club organisers of the new service to facilitate the comfort of patrons.
Lower Blue Mountains Rotary president Evan Stevens said the movie will provide a fun time for everyone with the Greek wedding theme sure to be a big hit.
Plenty of fancy dress and raffle prizes will be on offer.
Mr Stevens said the organising team will spare no effort with wedding decorations, prizes and photography opportunities.
"Doors open at 6pm and the usual tasty finger food will be served from 6.30 pm - along with complimentary soft drinks. Alcoholic beverages are available from the Cinema bar area," he said.
Tickets cost $25 each and bookings are available via Trybooking from August 24.
Patrons will have the opportunity to list special dietary requirements when making their bookings and food will be served in the traditional manner from 6.30 pm.
Novel prizes will be presented to patrons in the best dressed wedding apparel with plenty of raffle prizes also on offer.
Anyone with special questions can call Amanda Roots on 0429 393 095.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.