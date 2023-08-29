Blue Mountains Gazette
Prizes for best dressed bride or groom at the Big Fat Greek Wedding at Glenbrook Theatre

Updated August 29 2023 - 4:45pm, first published 3:51pm
The cast of My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3. Picture supplied
The cast of My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3. Picture supplied

The next Rotary Charity movie at Glenbrook Cinema - My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 - will feature captions to assist those with hearing challenges.

