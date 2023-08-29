Bathurst trains are running between Bathurst and Mt Victoria or Central, to a changed timetable. Trains will not stop at Lithgow, but make an extra stop at Blackheath (where there is a lift). From 10pm Friday, buses replace trains from Lithgow to Blacktown. From 11pm, buses replace trains from Blacktown to Lithgow. Anyone travelling to Lithgow to connect with TrainLink Regional Coaches should call 132 232 to confirm departures.