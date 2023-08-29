Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Wanted for assault and affray, found hiding in Katoomba

BL
By B C Lewis
August 29 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man and woman wanted for assault, affray and shoplifting offences have been arrested after allegedly hiding from police in Katoomba's shopping district.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

B C Lewis

Senior reporter

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.