A man and woman wanted for assault, affray and shoplifting offences have been arrested after allegedly hiding from police in Katoomba's shopping district.
On August 22, Blue Mountains Police identified a 31-year-old male and a 25-year-old female leaving a westbound train at Katoomba train station.
"The male and female were known to local police wanted by virtue of a number of arrest warrants for an array of offences including shoplifting, affray, assault occasioning actual bodily harm (domestic violence-related), breaching an apprehended domestic violence order and being in possession of goods suspected of being stolen," Acting Crime Manager Luke Sywenkyj said.
The woman is on conditional bail to appear at Penrith Local Court on September 4. The man was refused bail and will appear at the same court on August 31.
Buses are replacing trains between Mt Victoria and Lithgow this week, until 10pm Friday. Trains will run between Mt Victoria and Central, although some to a changed timetable.
Bathurst trains are running between Bathurst and Mt Victoria or Central, to a changed timetable. Trains will not stop at Lithgow, but make an extra stop at Blackheath (where there is a lift). From 10pm Friday, buses replace trains from Lithgow to Blacktown. From 11pm, buses replace trains from Blacktown to Lithgow. Anyone travelling to Lithgow to connect with TrainLink Regional Coaches should call 132 232 to confirm departures.
