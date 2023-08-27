Blue Mountains Gazette
Obituary

Obituary: Owen William Smith

By Sandra Moore
Updated August 29 2023 - 2:56pm, first published August 27 2023 - 10:23am
In his 90th year, retired school principal, Owen William Smith, late of 'Manor Park' Faulconbridge and loving husband of Margaret, passed away on July 11, 2023.

