In his 90th year, retired school principal, Owen William Smith, late of 'Manor Park' Faulconbridge and loving husband of Margaret, passed away on July 11, 2023.
Owen was born in Gilgandra on September 11, 1933, eldest son to William John and Thora Kathleen Smith and brother to Vernon and Rosemary. He lived in Harris Street Bathurst from 1939 before moving in 1942 to Twynham Street North Katoomba and in 1951 to Macquarie Rd Springwood.
Owen attended Katoomba Primary on Park Street and graduated from Katoomba High, moving on to Bathurst Teacher's college in 1952-3 to attain his Diploma of Teaching.
Owen was married to Margaret Chalmers on August 23, 1958, by Reverend SN Paddison at Christchurch Springwood, the church where Owen was later to become rector's warden. Their reception was held at Faulconbridge Community Hall. His family home for the next 65 years, 'Manor Park', was purchased just a stone's throw away from Margaret's childhood home.
A proud father of five, Owen unconditionally welcomed his children's partners David, Leanne, John and Daniel. Owen's love of family exceeded the test of time, enduring 65 devoted years; his love never ended, his love never failed.
Many, however, know Owen through his distinguished school life. He gave 40 dedicated years to public education with his first bonded appointment to Cummeragunyah Aboriginal Mission as Teacher-in charge. Appointed to Penrith PS in 1955, in 1959 he transferred to Hazelbrook PS. Ex-students remember Mr Smith as a quiet force to reckon with, a rarely used cane hanging beside his blackboard. After leaving Hazelbrook in 1963, Owen achieved regular promotion through the inspectorial system, rising through the ranks to serve as Deputy Master at Central St Marys PS in 1964, as Assistant Principal at Glenbrook PS in 1968 and Deputy Principal at Bennett Rd PS from 1971.
Proudly, Owen became the inaugural principal of Leonay PS in 1974 where his initial decisions re school colours, uniforms, sporting houses and motto (To Do Your Best) still exist and where annually, the perpetual Owen Smith Award for Leadership is presented. From 1985 until his retirement in 1993, at the age of 60, Owen served as the principal of Hebersham PS.
Part of Owen's community service was his time spent as scoutmaster and his involvement with the Faulconbridge Volunteer Bush Brigade. During 1969-1971 he served as Senior Deputy Captain and was awarded life membership of the Faulconbridge Brigade in 1987.
At 60 Owen transitioned from headmaster to apprentice, as he worked 3dpw at son David's wholesale nursery, Greensmiths, as jack of all trades. As a weekend builder, he gleefully assisted in the renovation and restoration of daughter Sandra's 1915 Woodford weatherboarder.
Owen was so proud to welcome his grandchildren, Renee, Mark, Stacey-Lee, Karissa and Jason and their partners Peter, Ludim and Michael. He became great grandfather to Aaron in 2021 and Emma-Lee in 2022.
With Margaret by his side, Owen faced his fifteen-year journey with dementia. His needs were tended with great love by an increasing support network, creating a safe bubble in times of uncertainty. Sincere thanks go to Drs Ryan and Bowden, Anglicare Case Managers Leanne and Alana, Anglicare/Wendy's care workers, NSW Ambulance paramedics and ECPs, staff at Buckland Aged Care facility, Chaplain Kaye and the incredible staff of Emergency, East Wing and Palliative Care at Blue Mountains District Hospital.
Owen is survived by his beloved wife Margaret and adored children Janette, Sandra, David, Suzanne and Sally-Anne. He was honoured as a much-loved husband, father, uncle, grandfather and great grandfather by his family and in RFS tributes at services held at Leura Memorial Gardens and graveside at Springwood Cemetery on 21 July 2023. His was a life well lived.
Whilst God has Owen in his keeping, his light shines on in us and in our hearts.
