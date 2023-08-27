Many, however, know Owen through his distinguished school life. He gave 40 dedicated years to public education with his first bonded appointment to Cummeragunyah Aboriginal Mission as Teacher-in charge. Appointed to Penrith PS in 1955, in 1959 he transferred to Hazelbrook PS. Ex-students remember Mr Smith as a quiet force to reckon with, a rarely used cane hanging beside his blackboard. After leaving Hazelbrook in 1963, Owen achieved regular promotion through the inspectorial system, rising through the ranks to serve as Deputy Master at Central St Marys PS in 1964, as Assistant Principal at Glenbrook PS in 1968 and Deputy Principal at Bennett Rd PS from 1971.