HIA Australian GreenSmart Awards: Blue Eco Homes

By B C Lewis
Updated September 1 2023 - 5:29pm, first published August 30 2023 - 6:00am
A home rebuilt after the 2013 bushfires in Yellow Rock has taken out the top prize in the prestigious 2023 Housing Industry Association (HIA) Australian GreenSmart Awards.

