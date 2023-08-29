A home rebuilt after the 2013 bushfire in Yellow Rock has taken out the top prize in the prestigious 2023 Housing Industry Association (HIA) Australian GreenSmart Awards.
Winmalee sustainable builder Blue Eco Homes won the 'Home of the Year' for the Yellow Rock passive house.
Built on a bushfire-ravaged site in the Blue Mountains, the Yellow Rock Passive House was designed to sustainably reinhabit the former dwelling's footprint by incorporating the still-standing garage/carport and pool husk into the new property.
The home was praised for its stellar bushfire rating, battery system, water tank and triple-glazed windows. The site has a three-storey, multi-generational and fully accessible home that hugs the sloping bush and maximises the block's orientation for the passive benefits of natural sunlight.
Due to its location, the Yellow Rock home features non-combustible external materials that adhere to a BAL40 rating, while a 120,000-litre UV-filtered water tank and on-site wastewater system which lets the owners efficiently manage their water on their four-acre property. The 15 kW solar PV system and 28 kWh battery allow the home to operate semi-off-grid.
The HIA Australian GreenSmart Awards were held in Melbourne on Friday August 25. The awards represent the latest in environmental design and sustainable building practices. A passive house is the highest standard in energy efficiency and occupant health and comfort.
Judges praised the home for an "exceptional energy-efficient dwelling that is fully accessible, multi-generational in design and built to a BAL-40 rating".
"A 15kW solar PV system and 28kWh battery allows the home to operate semi off-grid, while a 120,000-litre water tank, triple-glazed windows, heat recovery ventilation and the innovative use of cross-laminated timber to create the home's lift shaft are just the start of this property's outstanding environmental achievements," the HIA website reported.
The home also won in the category for Custom Built Home.
Blue Eco Homes is a family-run Blue Mountains business and has made its mark on the industry by winning multiple building awards. Blue Eco's owners Joe and Merylese Mercieca are celebrating 20 years of building sustainable homes in the Blue Mountains this year, including completing their world-first certified 'passivhaus' built to BAL-FZ in Faulconbridge in 2019.
Mr Mercieca said they were "very proud and honoured to have received two awards at the 2023 HIA Australian GreenSmart Awards". They were also highly commended for the home's energy efficiency.
A passive house they built in Leura "Topaz" was also a finalist in both GreenSmart Custom Built and GreenSmart Energy Efficiency categories.
The company thanked "all our clients for the privilege of building your comfortable, healthy, sustainable and beautiful homes and ... their team, contractors and suppliers as these projects (and awards) are always a team effort".
They have previously told the Gazette they "are always looking at ways to improve their environmental practices ... working with suppliers who prioritise sustainable practices that don't cost the earth".
The awards major sponsor, the Nationwide House Energy Rating Scheme (NatHERS), provides energy ratings for new dwellings and major renovations, which helps create energy-efficient, resilient, and comfortable homes for the future. Winners from around Australia were recognised for their contribution to sustainable building practices.
In congratulating the winners, HIA managing director Graham Wolfe said the HIA Australian GreenSmart Awards recognise HIA members who deliver the latest in environmental design excellence and sustainable building practices.
"With the incoming changes to the National Construction Code, energy efficiency, water savings and condensation are important considerations for clients, designers, builders and material suppliers alike. Our members demonstrate that comfort, security, innovation and value for money can coexist in a sustainable built environment."
