All Fired Up: An 80s Mixed Tape Musical is the brainchild of two regional creatives from far north Queensland, Rachel Terry and Roz Pappalardo, who have produced a cranking and heartwarming rock cabaret theatre performance. With performances in Springwood on September 15 and 16, the musical tells the story of one woman's epic mid-life crisis that is solved by a touch of time travel and a close encounter with her younger self; and of course, the favourite songs of her youth.