Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Western Sydney University students visit New York City

Updated September 1 2023 - 9:14am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Twelve Western Sydney University students from the School of Humanities and Communication Arts touched down in New York City in July, to immerse themselves in one of the most creative places in the world.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.