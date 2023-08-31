Twelve Western Sydney University students from the School of Humanities and Communication Arts touched down in New York City in July, to immerse themselves in one of the most creative places in the world.
One of those was Tully Jackson from Glenbrook.
Reflecting on the experiential study tour, the Bachelor of Communications and Bachelor of Creative Industries student feels as if the trip has unlocked a world of possibilities.
"The places we visited on the trip were incredibly insightful and rewarding, from visiting the SoundLab at Arup, the stages of the Jazz at Lincoln Centre, to meeting with Ping Chong and Company and the director of Six the Musical; I was truly inspired," she said.
"I didn't realise there were so many niche careers not only in existence, but completely achievable for me."
The group stayed two-weeks at Pace University where they got a taste of campus life and enjoyed workshops exploring critical media topics such as 'Barbie culture' and 'Media, Culture and Society in the US'.
Throughout the program, students were exposed to leading media and public relations agencies including Red Havas and WE Communications where they learnt directly from industry experts about pitching, social media, design, and the future of the industry.
The group toured the purpose-built public space Little Island, designed for play, communication connection and performance, hearing from the initiative's Communications Manager. They also enjoyed a vibrant Broadway performance of 'Six the Musical' where they heard from the director in residence after the show.
The mix of work and play allowed students to immerse themselves in all that the Big Apple has to offer including walking the world-famous High Line, crossing the Brooklyn Bridge, catching the Staten Island ferry, and more. Students also took time to visit and pay their respects at the 9/11 memorial.
Academic trip leader Dr Nicole Bridges, School of Humanities and Communication Arts, joined the students on their adventures in New York City.
"The trip was designed to expose students to the professional opportunities within the creative and communication industries, in a diverse and culturally rich city," said Dr Bridges.
"These immersive, international experiences are pivotal for our students. Allowing them to broaden their depth of knowledge and learning on a global scale."
The students also enjoyed a tour of the United Nations Headquarters, visiting various chambers and learning about the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
The group were proud to tour the SDGs chamber in the same year that the University has been named number one in the world for its social, economic, and environmental impact in the prestigious 2023 Times Higher Education (THE) University Impact Rankings for the second time in a row.
The students will complete assessments based on their U.S tour experience.
