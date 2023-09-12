He is ninety years young and still the vice president of Glenbrook's Rural Fire Brigade.
Firefighter Bob Wittrien was recently celebrated for his service - some 54 years of it, at a ceremony on August 11 at his brigade.
Captain Glenbrook/Lapstone Rural Fire Brigade, Chris McKay said Bob was the last serving foundation member of the Glenbrook/Lapstone Rural Fire Brigade from 1969 and that he is still their vice president.
Bob was presented with a medal and citation reflecting his half a century of Rural Fire Service membership. He was also presented with a letter from Commissioner Rob Rogers marking his extraordinary achievement.
Blue Mountains Mayor Mark Greenhill thanked the firefighter on behalf of the Blue Mountains community and pointed out that Bob had just marked his 90th birthday.
Cr Greenhill said: "This is what community service looks like! "From a grateful Blue Mountains, Thanks Bob!"
Also in attendance were acting District Manager of the RFS in the Blue Mountains, Inspector Rob Vincenz, as well as Gary Hansen of RFS Greater Sydney Area Command.
When news of his award was posted on the Brigade's Facebook page, one firie, Dave Brown wrote: "One hell of a firefighter, a great mentor and one of the nicest blokes you could ever meet. I'd follow you to Hades and back, and have done on a few times or more."
