Defibrillator attached to Oriental Hotel in Springwood as part of Rotary's life-saving mission

By Tom Walker
September 2 2023 - 12:30pm
A defibrillator is now available for public use at the Oriental Hotel in Springwood, installed as a part of Springwood Rotary Club's mission to spread the life-saving devices throughout the Mountains.

