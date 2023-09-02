A defibrillator is now available for public use at the Oriental Hotel in Springwood, installed as a part of Springwood Rotary Club's mission to spread the life-saving devices throughout the Mountains.
The defibrillator, attached to the outside wall of the hotel on August 29, can be accessed by ringing a phone number on the box and receiving a code to unlock the lid.
Chris Djekic, a local representative for the Heart180 Defibrillator company, said the goal is to get defibrillators within 180 seconds away from everyone in the Mountains.
"Heart disease [is] the biggest killer of people in Australia, so we're trying to get that message out there," he said.
The new defibrillator was funded by Springwood Rotary Club through grants and raffles, and is one of three devices to be installed by the club in the Lower Mountains.
Another device is accessible at Springwood Police Station, with the third planned for installation at Winmalee Service Station.
Around 30,000 Australians experience sudden cardiac arrest each year, and quick action can save a life in these situations.
Springwood Rotary Club plans to hold training classes for responding to sudden cardiac arrest. For more information or to express interest, email the club at springwoodrotary@gmail.com.
