They're cute, fuzzy friends when they're sleeping on the end of your bed but when left unchecked pet cats are one of the most rampant threats to native wildlife in Australia today.
Blue Mountains City Council has renewed its long-running campaign for law reform to keep cats at home, with hopes of reducing the estimated 323 million native Australian animals killed by cats annually.
A motion passed at the August 29 council meeting will see the council write to several ministers calling for changes to state legislation and greater council powers in managing pet cat control locally.
The motion was marked by a petition presented to Greens Councillors Brent Hoare and Sarah Redshaw, showing the extensive local support for better cat containment.
Petitioner spokesperson Meredith Brownhill said the issue was presented at pop-up street stalls throughout the Mountains, to "overwhelming support" from residents.
"Residents are keen to protect wildlife in this World Heritage Area. Keeping cats safe at home from harm was also seen as important, and many cat owners who signed the petition told us how well their cats had adapted to life indoors," Ms Brownhill said.
Cr Hoare told the Gazette that NSW and Western Australia are the only states in Australia that do not enable councils to consider cat containment through state legislation.
"Councils should have the flexibility to introduce containment policies in consultation with the local community that meet the specific needs of their area and community," he said.
"I believe our communities understand the need to both keep our cats safe by keeping them at home, and to keep our wildlife safe from our cats. Now we need the state government to act."
Cr Hoare's motion reaffirms the council's position as established in a similar motion last year by Labor Councillors Romola Hollywood and Mick Fell.
"As I have done previously, I support calls for the state government to review its NSW Companion Animals Act to enable cat containment provisions to be introduced, in consultation with local communities, like in other states and territories," Cr Hollywood said.
"For the time being, we need to remember local councils have no powers to mandate the containment of domestic cats. However, our council is already doing what we can, including a recently announced program to support cat owners to apply for a cat enclosure subsidy of up to $400."
State MP Trish Doyle acknowledged the council's motion as well, saying: "I'm looking forward to working with Blue Mountains City Council to ensure that their motion regarding the Companion Animals Act 1998 is considered by the relevant Ministers."
On average, each roaming and hunting pet cat in Australia kills 186 animals annually, including 110 native animals. Out of 5.3 million pet cats in Australia, 3.7 million cats are able to roam, and 78 per cent of these roaming cats hunt.
Candice Bartlett, a conservation officer with the Invasive Species Council, said that giving councils the power to enforce local cat curfews that meet community needs is "just common sense".
"A cat curfew would complement Blue Mountains City Council's existing responsible pet ownership education campaign, but they simply don't have the power to enforce one," she said.
"A minor amendment to the Companion Animals Act 1998 would give councils the power to establish a cat curfew, and help normalise keeping your cat at home, rather than letting it wander the streets."
