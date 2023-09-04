Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Blue Mountains businesses urged to bid for Great Western Highway upgrade projects at Medlow Bath

By Damien Madigan
Updated September 5 2023 - 8:59am, first published September 4 2023 - 11:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The design of the Medlow Bath pedestrian bridge on Great Western Highway. Picture supplied
The design of the Medlow Bath pedestrian bridge on Great Western Highway. Picture supplied

Blue Mountains businesses have been urged to bid for work associated with the Great Western Highway upgrade at Medlow Bath.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.