Blue Mountains businesses have been urged to bid for work associated with the Great Western Highway upgrade at Medlow Bath.
The company undertaking the $174.4 million upgrade, Abergeldie, is currently seeking registrations from regional suppliers and contractors to complete the work.
Eighteen different projects - ranging from catering and cleaning services to landscaping and linemarking - are part of the upgrade.
Business Blue Mountains director, Mark Barton, has urged local companies to bid for the work to help keep the money from the project in the local economy.
"This is a fantastic opportunity for local businesses to benefit from a large project that is close to home," he said.
"The Mountains is home to a wide range of skilled tradespeople and talented small businesses that I'm sure would relish the opportunity to reinvest their capital in the local economy. They will probably be surprised at the range of projects the highway upgrade will involve.
"But the timeline to submit an expression of interest is short so people will need to investigate the possibility quickly in order to get involved."
Expressions of interest for the 18 projects close on September 18.
The 1.2 kilometre section of the highway through Medlow Bath will be widened to four lanes with new dedicated right-hand turning lanes. A signalised intersection will be built at Bellevue Crescent, including a new westbound left turning bay.
For more details visit https://medlowbathupgrade.icn.org.au or contact Business Blue Mountains at www.businessbm.com.au.
