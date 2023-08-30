Blue Mountains Gazette
Extra green bin collections are back this September

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 30 2023 - 12:56pm, first published 12:30pm
Weekly green bin collections will be available in the Blue Mountains during September. Picture supplied
Blue Mountains residents will have their green bin collected weekly in September to help them prepare for bushfire season

Local News

