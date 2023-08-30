Extra green bin collections are back this September

Blue Mountains residents will have their green bin collected weekly in September to help them prepare for bushfire season
The two extra green bin services in September are in addition to the usual once-a-fortnight green bin collection. From Monday, September 4 to Friday, September 29 Blue Mountains City Council will collect the green bin every week.
The red garbage bin and the fortnightly yellow recycling bin will continue to be collected as normal.
"The Blue Mountains is a bushfire prone area, and it is important that we prepare accordingly," said Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill.
"Now is the time to attend to cleaning gutters, cutting back trees and shrubs overhanging buildings and doing garden maintenance.
"This additional service aims to provide more flexibility and convenience around our existing waste and recycling services and to support everyone to get ready for the bushfire season."
Council CEO, Dr Rosemary Dillon, said: "It's important that Blue Mountains residents do not use the red bins for their green waste. Using your green bin for garden organics keeps it out of landfill, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and extending landfill life," she said.
"We hope that by providing these two extra services in September, we will encourage residents to keep using their green bins all year round."
In the Blue Mountains, the following items can go in your green bin: grass clippings, weeds, cut flowers, leaves, garden pruning, branches (maximum length 40cm, diameter 10cm), bark, palm fronds and sticks.
These items can't go in your green bin: food waste, plastic bags or bin liners, garbage, pots, soil, bricks and tree stumps.
To find out more about waste services, go to bmcc.nsw.gov.au/waste
Visit www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/plan-and-prepare for tips on how best to prepare your home for bushfire season and find out about the upcoming RFS Get Ready weekend.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.