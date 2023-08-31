September 1 is officially Wattle Day but the blazing beauties have already been in bloom for many weeks.
At Blackheath's Campbell Rhododendron Gardens, it has been a sea of yellow, particularly in the native bush area towards Ridgewell Road, an area that was severely burnt in December 2019.
Acacias proliferate after bushfires, playing a crucial role in restoring ecosystems. When their seeds are exposed to heat they germinate quickly, helping to stabilise soil and return nitrogen to the system.
Interestingly, in the first year after the Black Summer fires in the gardens, it was the grass trees that flourished, sending up their tall flower spikes.
But this year, it's definitely the turn of wattles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.