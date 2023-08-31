Blue Mountains Gazette
Wattle trees bloom in Blue Mountains as spring arrives

Updated August 31 2023 - 1:13pm, first published 12:30pm
September 1 is officially Wattle Day but the blazing beauties have already been in bloom for many weeks.

