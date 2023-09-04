Flood support leader Heather Gwilliam has been named the 2023 Blue Mountains NSW Volunteer of the Year for her tireless support and care for flood victims across the Hawkesbury Nepean region.
The recognition is part of the NSW Volunteer of the Year Awards, one of the largest celebrations of volunteering across the country.
The awards are run by The Centre for Volunteering to acknowledge the outstanding efforts of volunteers working across all sections of communities throughout the state.
The Blue Mountains award winners for individual and team categories were also announced recently at a special ceremony in Leura.
Blue Mountains adult volunteer of the year - Heather Gwilliam from Mount Riverview
Heather Gwillam leads the Anglicare Disaster Recovery team in the Nepean-Blue Mountains. They aided the Hawkesbury-Nepean communities during four floods from March to October 2022. Providing food and support, they made crucial service referrals for the impacted residents.
Mrs Gwilliams's coordination was tireless. She sourced and distributed tens of thousands of dollars in donations. Partnering with over 30 organisations including local councils, nonprofits, businesses, churches, schools, and charities.
Senior volunteer of the year - Peter Gibson from Winmalee
Former school principal Peter Gibson volunteers with the Justice Advocacy Service helping clients with cognitive impairments or mental health challenges who encounter the criminal justice system.
Through his volunteering, Mr Gibson supports people who often come from highly vulnerable and disadvantaged communities and do not understand or trust the court or criminal justice system.
He treats his clients with dignity and respect, providing up to four support sessions a week as well as training other volunteers for the service.
Volunteer team of the year - Valley Heights Steam Tramway Team
The volunteers at the Valley Heights Steam Tramway restore, maintain and operate historical examples of steam trams, providing a window into Sydney's transport systems from years gone past.
Operating the Valley Heights tramway museum, they provide visitor and school groups with an interactive understanding into how Sydney steam and diesel trams operated over the past 100 years. Without their tireless volunteering, many examples and stories from Sydney's history would be lost for present day generations.
The Centre for Volunteering CEO Gemma Rygate said: "Volunteers from across the Blue Mountains give their time and energy to help make their local community a better place. They help build healthy and well-connected communities across the region.
"Their tireless work helps support people across health, education, sporting and community sectors. Our awards recognise their work and give us the chance to say thank you."
