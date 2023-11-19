Blue Mountains Gazette
Lake bridge and viewing platform $2 million more expensive than expected

By Tom Walker
Updated November 21 2023 - 8:39am, first published November 19 2023 - 5:30pm
The multi-million dollar new look bridge design which will be built from grant funding. Picture supplied
The multi-million dollar new look bridge design which will be built from grant funding. Picture supplied

Blue Mountains City Council has rejected all tender applications for accessible improvements to Wentworth Falls Lake, but has shifted an additional $2.2 million into the project's budget and out of the lake's dam upgrade budget.

