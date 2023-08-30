Morning Melodies: Royal Australian Navy Band is on at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on Wednesday, September 27 at 11am. Tickets: Pre-booked and paid $22, purchase on the day $25. A booking fee of $5 applies. Tickets include a pre-concert morning tea at 10am. See https://www.thejoan.com.au/events/royal-australia-navy-band-2/.