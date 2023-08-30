This month's Morning Melodies at The Joan will be performed by the Royal Australian Navy Band playing everything from marches to musicals.
Audiences are invited to sit back and enjoy these talented musicians as they take everyone on a musical journey.
The Royal Australian Navy Band is the Royal Australian Navy's official musical branch.
Don't miss this opportunity to see them live.
Morning Melodies: Royal Australian Navy Band is on at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on Wednesday, September 27 at 11am. Tickets: Pre-booked and paid $22, purchase on the day $25. A booking fee of $5 applies. Tickets include a pre-concert morning tea at 10am. See https://www.thejoan.com.au/events/royal-australia-navy-band-2/.
