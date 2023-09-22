The Dolly Show stars UK West End Star Kelly O'Brien, undeniably one of the best Dolly impersonators.
Australian-born O'Brien has been voted the No.1 Dolly Parton Tribute and known for appearing as Dolly on the BBC's Even Better Than The Real Thing.
Kelly and the band bring you all of Dolly's hits such as 9 to 5, Jolene and I Will Always Love You. This show brilliantly captures the voice, verve and voluptuousness of the little lady from Tennessee.
O'Brien first began singing country at the age of 14. Two years later she was crowned South Australian country vocalist of the year and best new talent at the famous pan-Australian Gympie Muster country festival, which secured her her first recording contract.
This led to endless exposure as one of Australia's youngest country singers. O'Brien's first national television appearance was on the talent show New Faces. TV performances then included spots on Good Morning Australia, Carols in the Domain, Cartoon Network, Living with Style and she was a finalist in Popstars 2.
In 2002, O'Brien flew to Germany to star in Starlight Express. This led to a record contract with Zyx music with the release of the hit single Crucified. Other theatre credits include The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Cabaret, Tonight's the Night and Islands in the Stream.
TV includes Duran Duran's video Anniversary, How to Look Good Naked and X factor. She has even sung privately for Russell Crowe and Michael Bublé.
In September 2011, O'Brien finally met her idol, Dolly Parton, and in 2015 she was used as a Dolly lookalike in a Glastonbury television campaign for Green flag.
In 2019, she was invited to sing in Nashville with Dolly Parton's band and was the winner of the twitter campaign #jolenechallenge and chosen by Dolly Parton and Netflix.
She now tours her UK theatre show The Dolly Show. With stunning vocals, flawless comic timing, and a plethora of 'Dollyisms', this is a must-see show for any country music fan. Grab your cowgirl hat, your cowboy boots and a smile and book tickets now. On at Blue Mountains Theatre, Springwood, on Friday, September 29 at 7.30pm. See www.bluemountainstheatre.com or call 4723 5050.
