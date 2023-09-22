Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity

UK's best Dolly Parton impersonator

Updated September 25 2023 - 1:13pm, first published September 22 2023 - 10:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Dolly Show stars UK West End Star Kelly O'Brien, undeniably one of the best Dolly impersonators.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.