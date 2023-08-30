Tenor Simon Kim was born in Korea and graduated in voice from Kyung Hee University in 1992. He moved to Italy later that year for postgraduate studies, where he was also successful in many vocal competitions. Upon his return to Korea in 2001, he undertook many of the leading tenor roles in the repertory. He has sung with all the major Korean symphony orchestras as well as the Central Russia National Orchestra and the Ukraine Symphony Orchestra. Kim joined OA in 2009, and has performed leading roles in productions of Macbeth, Carmen and Rigoletto amongst others.