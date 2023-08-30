Experience an enchanting afternoon of opera classics with Penrith Symphony Orchestra, in a concert featuring some of the greatest arias and songs from the genre ever penned.
PSO will be joined by two wonderful singers, Simon Kim and Sharon Zhai, from Opera Australia, who will delight audiences with their vocal beauty and prowess.
PSO steps away from the purely symphonic repertoire for this concert as they journey into the world of opera, with all its expressions of pain, joy, love and loss. The afternoon's entertainment will include Nessun Dorma, from Puccini's Turandot. Also featured will be the ever-seductive Habanera, from Bizet's Carmen, possibly the most famous opera ever written.
The orchestra will be showcased in two exciting overtures, one from Verdi's dramatic La forza del destino, then the bright excitement of Mozart's Magic Flute. Operetta also features, with a selection of lighter arias by Franz Lehar from works such as The Merry Widow.
Sharon Zhai is a Chinese-born Australian and Italian soprano. She has studied in China, Australia and Italy. Having performed all around the world, on the opera stage and the concert platform alike, Zhai first joined OA in 2018 for Madame Butterfly, in the title role of Cio-Cio-San. Subsequently she has featured in roles in Carmen, Faust and La Boheme.
Tenor Simon Kim was born in Korea and graduated in voice from Kyung Hee University in 1992. He moved to Italy later that year for postgraduate studies, where he was also successful in many vocal competitions. Upon his return to Korea in 2001, he undertook many of the leading tenor roles in the repertory. He has sung with all the major Korean symphony orchestras as well as the Central Russia National Orchestra and the Ukraine Symphony Orchestra. Kim joined OA in 2009, and has performed leading roles in productions of Macbeth, Carmen and Rigoletto amongst others.
Come and be thrilled by the orchestra and the power and beauty of the human voice, in this concert led by PSO artistic director, Paul Terracini. The performance will begin at 3pm on Sunday, September 10, at the Joan. Tickets are available at the box office,at thejoan.com.au or call 4723 7600.
