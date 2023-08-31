History Week in NSW this year is from Septebmer 2-8 with a theme of "Voices from the Past".
It is an opportunity to engage with the histories of those who were often voiceless in the past such as women, migrants, workers, and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. Sometimes these voices were once heard but now sit forgotten in archives. At other times they have been ignored or all but erased.
The Blackheath History Forum is celebrating History Week 2023 by holding two events.
On Saturday, September 2 at 4pm is History@Gardners in the function room of the Gardner's Inn in Blackheath.
The speaker is Mina Roces, a professor of history at the University of NSW. Roces will be speaking about her book, The Filipino Migration Experience, which introduces a new dimension to the usual depiction of migrants as disenfranchised workers or marginal ethnic groups.
She tells the story of the Filipino migration experience from the perspective of the migrants themselves, tapping into hitherto underused primary sources from the "migrant archives" and more than 70 interviews.
The book analyses some of the areas where Filipino migrants have forever changed the status quo. Admission is $15, which includes one glass of wine or equivalent drink.
On Saturday, September 9, at 4pm at the Blackheath Public School Hall, Dr Meg Foster will give the History Week lecture.
Foster is an award-winning historian and research fellow at the University of Cambridge. She will be talking about her first book, Boundary Crossers: the hidden history of Australia's other bushrangers. Bushrangers are Australian legends. Ned Kelly and his bushranging brothers are potent symbols of our nation, but this sense of familiarity can conceal more than it reveals about our past.
In this talk, Foster will introduce you to the 'boundary crossers', the bushrangers who weren't white men, and whose fascinating stories were scrubbed from our national consciousness because they didn't fit the mould.
This talk will uncover voices that were hidden from history and reveal that there is far more to bushranging than immediately meets the eye.
Admission is $10 for waged and $5 for unwaged. Tea, coffee and cakes will be available for purchase from 3.30pm and during the break.
It is essential to register for both events, using the Blackheath History Forum events on Humanitix. You can pay the admission fee at the time of registering or pay by cash or card at the door.
