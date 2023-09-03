Three months ago they were just a bunch of unrelated songs written over the last 25 years by two friends.
But when the curtain goes up inside The Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on September 14 those songs will come to life as a new Australian musical, Maybe You.
Winmalee resident Russell Tredinnick has composed the music for the show's songs with former Blue Mountains local Wayne Price penning the lyrics. Both men are members of the independent company, Yellow Line Theatre, which has produced the new work.
Show director, Springwood resident Benjamin Roorda, said it has been "an insane journey... but incredibly rewarding" pulling the musical together.
"At the end of May we discussed the idea of creating a song-cycle with a selection of songs that Wayne and Russell had written together over the last 25 years," he said.
"These were beautiful but unrelated songs inspired by a mix of ideas, life experiences and nothing more than the desire to create. They had no show to belong to, no album to share them with the world, and nowhere to call home."
But when the small team from Yellow Line Theatre met to listen to the songs, thinking they would perform them in a concert format, they quickly realised they had something special on their hands.
"It was five songs into the process that Maybe You began to unfold," said Mr Roorda. "No longer a random selection of songs but a distinct story about specific people fell into place and grew with each new song."
That story is an "opposites attract" tale about Garet, a shy and introverted suburban worker, who meets Greta, a carefree and fun-loving performer. Both of their lives become forever altered as a result.
Maybe You features a talented team of Blue Mountains creatives both on stage and behind-the-scenes from its Blackheath music director, James Tredinnick, to Mount Riverview costume designer and stage manager, Roslyn Bate. The show's choreographer, Alanna Carter, is about to play the role of Tina Sparkle in Blue Mountains Musical Society's upcoming production of of Strictly Ballroom.
With the show's songs covering styles from rock to pop to jazz and contemporary, Russell Tredinnick said this approach is common to his writing.
"It's always the most difficult question I get asked because I don't deliberately sit down and go, 'I'm gonna write a jazz song or I'm going to write a pop song or I'm going to write a ballad'," he said.
"I don't like labelling in terms of genres, it's not something I do."
Mr Roorda, who has been involved in theatre for the last 15 years in more than 50 stage productions, said "working with something brand new is both extremely difficult but also liberating".
"The whole team from creatives to cast have shown incredible passion, dedication and talent and are a true credit to their craft," he said.
Formed in 2019, Yellow Line Theatre got its name when Russell and James Tredinnick were waiting at a train station following a meeting in Sydney to discuss setting up the company.
"Both were throwing ideas around for what the company would or could be called when their attention was drawn to the bright yellow line marking the edge of the platform," said Mr Roorda.
The company's motto - "Small Show, Big Experiences" - neatly encapsulates the appeal of Maybe You, he said.
"With a cast of eight in the Allan Mullins Studio our audiences will be treated to a intimate but powerful performance... It allows us to connect our audiences with the emotions and the story in a way that would be much more difficult in a large theatre."
Featuring a cast of eight supported by a live six-piece band, the season of Maybe You runs at The Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre's Allan Mullins Theatre from September 14-16. For more details and bookings visit: www.thejoan.com.au/events/maybe-you/.
