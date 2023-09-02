Blue Mountains Gazette
Leura's Gordon Falls Reserve to receive new toilets in council improvement project

By Tom Walker
September 3 2023 - 8:00am
Blue Mountains City Council has approved a tender for new public toilets at Gordon Falls Reserve in Leura, and will pay $477,112 to Cranebrook Constructions for the project.

