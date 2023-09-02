Leura's Gordon Falls Reserve to receive new toilets in council improvement project

Blue Mountains City Council has approved a tender for new public toilets at Gordon Falls Reserve in Leura, and will pay $477,112 to Cranebrook Constructions for the project.
The public toilets will be included in the new planned amenities building, which forms part of larger improvements to the reserve to cope with increasing visitor numbers.
"This new building together with new car park construction and park upgrade will provide a higher standard of visitor facilities at this location," stated a staff report at the August 29 council meeting.
The council expects more visitors in this area given the reserve is the mid-point on the new Grand Cliff Top Walk.
Cranebrook Constructions has undertaken construction of two other amenities buildings for the council in the past, in Hazelbrook and Leura.
The project will be funded under the Westinvest grant program.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.