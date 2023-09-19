A missing letter informing him of a change to his insurance policy has cost Leura man Erin Smith $58,000.
Mr Smith, who worked as an underground search and rescue paramedic for a mining company, had been with AustralianSuper since 1992, regularly paying his monthly premium.
In July 2018, he fell on some stairs and suffered a slipped disc and two crushed vertebrae. He lost his job and eventually was ruled unfit for the physical work he had previously done.
He contacted AustralianSuper and was told his payout would be $32,000. He was expecting $90,000.
AustralianSuper said they had sent him a letter about a change in his policy.
"I didn't receive it," Mr Smith said. "They said my premium would increase from $9.60 to $12.20 a month and if I didn't respond my payout figure would be reduced.
"Because I never received the letter, I was never given an opportunity to agree to it.
"I find it insane that they could make that decision without my knowing. It's crazy."
Mr Smith asked AustralianSuper why they sent such a letter through standard postage or why they didn't send a follow-up email when they hadn't heard from him. They cited privacy and confidentiality reasons.
Since the shock discovery of the lost $58,000, Mr Smith has tried to get some help.
He went to the Australian Financial Complaints Authority "but they came to the conclusion that legally there's not much we can do to make them pay that extra money", Mr Smith said.
His MP referred him to Paul Fletcher, then minister responsible for Australia Post, but was told Australia Post has an indemnity for any mistakes that might be made.
The office of Jane Hume, then minister for financial services, said he may be eligible for an "act of grace payment" but he was knocked back when he applied.
"For three-and-a-half years I've been trying to rectify this issue with no outcome. There's no other measures for me to take."
He thought talking to the Gazette might convince AustralianSuper to "show a little bit more compassion".
"I was with them for 26 years. To lose $58,000 I'm now in a position where because of my injury I'm not able to do all those jobs anymore.
"I've just turned 50. I loved the job so to lose that and lose that financial independence ... I went through depression.
"To lose the job is one thing but to then find out that your finances have been jeopardised because the postman wasn't on song that day..."
Mr Smith said new laws require financial institutions to send several forms of communication to clients but the change has come too late for him. He has now requalified as a social worker.
A spokesman for AustralianSuper said: "The former member made a complaint on this issue with the Australian Financial Complaints Authority. AFCA made a determination in AustralianSuper's favour."
