Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Missing letter costs Leura man Erin Smith tens of thousands of dollars

JC
By Jennie Curtin
September 20 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A missing letter informing him of a change to his insurance policy has cost Leura man Erin Smith $58,000.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.