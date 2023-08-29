Indulge in the enticing offerings of Real Festival

Prepare your tastebuds for an epic journey during this year's Real Festival. With a lineup of more than 20 of Sydney's finest food trucks firing up their hotplates, festival attendees are in for a tantalising treat. Big Jays Smoke House is set to satisfy with their mouth-watering Low and Slow BBQ delights. Meanwhile, local favourites Burger Head are bringing a bloomin' onion extravaganza along with their well-loved burgers, and Let's Do Yum Cha showcases an array of dumplings and spring rolls that are simply irresistible.