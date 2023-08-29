Indulge in the enticing offerings of Real Festival

The countdown to Penrith's Real Festival from September 15-17 has begun.
Tench Reserve Jamisontown is set to be transformed into an extraordinary celebration of culinary experiences full of river's edge adventures and locally crafted treasures that the whole family can enjoy.
Prepare your tastebuds for an epic journey during this year's Real Festival. With a lineup of more than 20 of Sydney's finest food trucks firing up their hotplates, festival attendees are in for a tantalising treat. Big Jays Smoke House is set to satisfy with their mouth-watering Low and Slow BBQ delights. Meanwhile, local favourites Burger Head are bringing a bloomin' onion extravaganza along with their well-loved burgers, and Let's Do Yum Cha showcases an array of dumplings and spring rolls that are simply irresistible.
For those with a sweet tooth, the offerings are equally impressive including Gelato Messina favourites or loaded donut balls and brownie cups by Drippin Desserts. And the pièce de résistance: Slice of Sin's decadent New York-style baked cheesecake, complete with an array of delectable toppings including Oreo crumble, Biscoff, Golden Gaytime, sprinkles, strawberry, Nutella, Reece's, and Raffaella. Stroopbros, who captured hearts in previous years of Real Festival are returning with traditional Dutch Stroopwafels and ice cream sandwiches. It's a culinary delight that's not to be missed.
Every dish pairs perfectly with a bespoke cocktail or locally produced beer, to be enjoyed with a stunning riverside view at the festival bar.
Festival-goers are also invited to experience the river like never before with a Real Festival cruise aboard the Nepean Belle. For the adventurous types, kayak, stand-up paddleboarding and Dragonboat adventures await (Sunday program only).
Back on land, a leisurely stroll through the artisan markets offering products that have all been carefully cultivated or crafted within the local region. From captivating artwork, fine leather goods, and sweet treats to eat, plants and creations to wear, there is something for everyone.
Penrith Mayor Councillor Tricia Hitchen said Real Festival promises to be a vibrant celebration of culture, flavours, and adventure.
"Whether you're a foodie, an adventure seeker, or an art enthusiast, there's something for everyone," Cr Hitchen said.
"Real Festival is a unique waterside event that activates and showcases Penrith's greatest natural asset. Our on-water activities are a highlight of the program - providing attendees with a chance to make lasting memories and experience the river in a unique way."
The boat ramp at Tench Reserve will be closed from Wednesday, September 13 to Monday, September 18. For full details, to view the program, and to plan your trip to the event, head to the Real Festival website realfestival.com.au. Connect with Real Festival on Facebook to keep up to date with news.
Real Festival is proudly produced by Penrith City Council with the support of Destination NSW, Busways, KIIS FM, the Blue Mountains Gazette and The Western Weekender
