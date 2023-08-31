Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Henry Lawson Theatre presents The Crucible

Updated September 1 2023 - 9:56am, first published August 31 2023 - 3:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Set during the Salem, USA, witch trials in the late 17th century, The Crucible offers an exploration of a community gripped by fear, paranoia, and the intoxicating allure of power.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.