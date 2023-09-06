Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Council approves $3.3 million tender for consultancy services on landslip recovery program

TW
By Tom Walker
September 6 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Blue Mountains City Council will tender more than $3.3 million to the Built Environment Collective (BEC) company as part of a landslip recovery program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TW

Tom Walker

Journalist

Lower Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.