Council approves $3.3 million tender for consultancy services on landslip recovery program

Blue Mountains City Council will tender more than $3.3 million to the Built Environment Collective (BEC) company as part of a landslip recovery program.
The tender will involve specialist consultancy, as council is seeking a project manager to manage the works funded through the Commonwealth's Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA).
The council's business paper for August 29 said: "The City has suffered major asset damage as a result of numerous severe weather events. Council is in a position through Transport for NSW to undertake remediation works under [DRFA]."
The tendered sum of $3,306,350 was accepted due to BEC's extensive experience on other similar work, leading council to select them as the best value option on "this very large and complex project of 67 landslips and estimated cost of $76 million".
The project management consultancy is expected to be completed by December 2025.
