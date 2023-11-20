It leads to a series of supernatural events that draw the attention of a centuries old group known only as 'The Ninth Order' and their leader, Jada's grandfather, Colton (played by Jarratt). Jada soon finds herself and friends Grace (Faith Birkett) and Ashley (Sophie Clement) in the middle of their world, a supernatural bacchanalia. Her only hope lies with Finn, a handsome young man at the ball, who could well be Jada's soulmate ... and the man who killed her father.