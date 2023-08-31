In 2019, Opera Lirica were here in the Mountains with their production of The Yeomen of the Guard. Now they are back with another Gilbert and Sullivan favourite: The Gondoliers. Fresh from successful performances in Sydney they are now bringing this joyous musical to the Wentworth Falls School of Arts.
The Gondoliers offers a story full of wit interwoven with sweet melodies.
Gordon Costello, who plays the role of The Duke of Plaza Toro, said he enjoys the role because it allows him to find some new expression with every performance.
There will be two performances, on Saturday, September 16, at 7.30pm, and on Sunday, September 17, at 2pm.
To book tickets online: see https;//www.trybooking.com/CJTDK or email operaliricaenquiries@gmail.com.
