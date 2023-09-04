Last month was the hottest August in the Blue Mountains since records began 30 years ago, with temperatures more than two-and-a-half degrees warmer than average.
Both minimum and maximum temperatures were well above the long-term average: The maximum was 13.9 degrees, compared with the average of 11.3.
And the minimum of 4.6 was also significantly higher than the average 3.0.
The hottest day was Friday, August 25, when the thermometer hit 18.6 degrees and the warmest overnight temperature was last Wednesday, August 30, at 8.3 degrees.
The warm weather followed a similar pattern in July, which recorded an average high of 11.6, almost two degrees above the 9.7 average.
August rainfall, however, was pretty close to the mark, with some 53.6mm recorded in the month, just below the long-term average of 56.5mm.
And for the first time in many years, there was no sign of any snow across the whole of winter.
The warmth has brought on early blooming in many parts of the Mountains.
El Nino conditions are expected see a warmer and drier spring and summer.
