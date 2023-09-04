Blue Mountains Gazette
Hottest August in 30 years

By Jennie Curtin
Updated September 5 2023 - 8:46am, first published September 4 2023 - 4:30pm
Last month was the hottest August in the Blue Mountains since records began 30 years ago, with temperatures more than two-and-a-half degrees warmer than average.

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

Local News

