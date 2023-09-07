Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

'It'll be a lifelong struggle for me, forever': first responders walk for mental health

TW
By Tom Walker
Updated September 7 2023 - 4:04pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Former police officer Matt U'Brien can't bring himself to return to the Blue Mountains after more than a decade of rescue work in the area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TW

Tom Walker

Journalist

Lower Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.