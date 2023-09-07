'It'll be a lifelong struggle for me, forever': first responders walk for mental health

Former police officer Matt U'Brien can't bring himself to return to the Blue Mountains after more than a decade of rescue work in the area.
Today he's walking his path elsewhere, undertaking a massive interstate trek to raise awareness for first responders' mental health.
Diagnosed with PTSD after his time in the emergency services, Mr U'Brien currently avoids the Mountains at all costs due to the traumatic events he experienced while working there.
"It's been a big part of my life, what I did up in the Blue Mountains, but sadly it's also linked to why I'm here," he told the Gazette.
"In those jobs, particularly police rescue, you get exposed to some pretty horrific scenes, and a lot of what you do is stuff people couldn't even imagine."
Mr U'Brien said at one point he was considering suicide, and he counts himself lucky that he received help in time to pull him back from the brink.
"To be perfectly honest with you, I probably overdid it. I did too much for too long, and I paid the price for that," he said.
Now, having survived that experience, he's part-way through a 3,000km walk to raise awareness for the similar situation affecting first responders across Australia.
The Heart2Heart Walk is a momentous trek which runs from July 1 to September 28, and sees participants travel from the 'heart of the country', Lambert Centre of Australia in Northern Territory, to the 'heart of the nation', parliament house in Canberra.
At the end of the pilgrimage, walkers will present the Prime Minister with a petition urging the federal government to follow through with recommendations from the 2019 senate inquiry titled 'The people behind 000: mental health of our first responders'.
The inquiry provided a list of ways to improve the mental health situation of first responders nationally, but Mr U'Brien said that most recommendations have gone unactioned to this day.
An imposing challenge on more than just the physical level, the Heart2Heart Walk has been a space for serving and retired first responders alike to connect through shared experience.
Another Blue Mountains first responder, retired firefighter Bruce Cameron, will be joining Mr U'Brien at Wagga for the final run into Canberra.
"It's something that we've all mentioned to each other on the walk, is how we've all missed that... being back in that familiar group of people that really understand you and what you're going through, and why you're here. [It's] very comforting to all of us," Mr U'Brien said.
"We're all getting our own different things out of this walk, but one thing that we all do share is that friendship and being with familiar people again. And most of us have missed that for a long time."
Mr U'Brien also runs a podcast about the walk, and is making a documentary with footage from the different areas visited.
Those who wish to support the cause can donate through the Heart2Heart website, but Mr U'Brien said the key goal is raising awareness.
"The primary purpose is literally to try and bring some profile to the fact that there's near enough to 400,000 paid and volunteer emergency services people in the country, and many more than that are former members of those agencies," he said.
"A lot of them are struggling, and a lot of them could be helped much better if we could get some action on this 2019 senate inquiry."
In the meantime, Mr U'Brien will be continuing his own personal journey as well, with hopes that it might someday wind back to the Blue Mountains.
"It'll be a lifelong struggle for me, forever, managing that condition as a result of my jobs," he said.
"But I will one day look to enjoying the Mountains again."
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; beyondblue 1300 224 636.
