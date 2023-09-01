Blue Mountains City Council will hold a public forum on the proposed flight paths for the Western Sydney International Airport.
The event will be held from 2-4pm on Sunday, September 10 at the Blue Mountains Theatre and Community Hub in Springwood.
The council resolved to hold a public forum about the flights paths at its July 25 meeting.
"Council has been a long-term advocate for Blue Mountains residents and the environment regarding the Western Sydney Airport," said Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill.
"Many people have questions regarding the airport's recently released flight paths, including the impact on our city within a world heritage area and our community's quality of life.
"We invite everyone with concerns to come along to meet the experts, ask their questions, and have their say."
The forum will have a panel of experts and representatives of local and commonwealth government.
Panellists include:
"Everyone seeking to know more about the flight paths and airport is welcome. This is a public forum where all questions and viewpoints can be respectfully raised and discussed," said Cr Greenhill.
Capacity for this event is limited and is expected to fill quickly. To register your attendance visit: https://bit.ly/3qQ2s2s
Placards, signs, or banners are not permitted within the Blue Mountains Theatre.
For more information on the forum visit: bmcc.nsw.gov.au/wsa-public-forum
To access information about the airport and flightpaths visit: www.wsiflightpaths.gov.au/.
